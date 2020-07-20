Penguin parade show attracts weekend tourists to Songkhla Zoo, southern Thailand

A penguin parade by penguins, has attracted tourists to Songkhla Zoo, which has fully reopened after a closure of almost three months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.







Since the full reopening, Songkhla Zoo has been offering a 50-percent discount on all admissions. Visitors are screened strictly. The daily parade, by the 11 adorable penguins, is probably the favorite attraction at the zoo. The staff fed the penguins with fish. They were well trained during the closure.

All 11 penguins are Humboldt penguins, which are medium sized. When fully grown, they have an average height of 40 centimeters and weigh about five kilograms. Their distinctive feature is a black stripe on their chest. The area under the neck around the eyes is white. Their beaks are pink.

They are found along the coast of the Pacific Ocean in Peru and Chile. They are the only penguins that can be found in arid areas like deserts. Female Humboldt penguins lay two eggs at a time. The male Humboldt penguins incubate them for approximately 45 days. They are social animals which live in small groups and communicate by voice. (NNT)

















