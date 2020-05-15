Pattaya hot-cloudy, chances of thunderstorms, calm beaches, max temp 38°C

By Pattaya Mail
0
87
Pattaya City with cloudy sky on Friday afternoon.
Pattaya City with cloudy sky on Friday afternoon.

Pattaya City and Eastern Part Weather
Hot with scattered thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Nakhon Nayok, PrachinBuri, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-27 °C. Maximum temperature 34-37 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thundershowers areas.



During 15 – 16 May, hot. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty wind. Minimum temperature 24-28°C. Maximum temperature 34-38°C. Southeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thundershowers areas. During 17 – 21 May, scattered thundershower. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-36°C. Southwesterly wind 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and about 2 meters in thundershowers areas.

Pattaya City 7 days Weather Forecast.
Pattaya City 7 days Weather Forecast.
Eastern Part 4 Weeks Weather Forecast.
Eastern Part 4 Weeks Weather Forecast.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR