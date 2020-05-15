Pattaya hot-cloudy, chances of thunderstorms, calm beaches, max temp 38°C

Pattaya City and Eastern Part Weather

Hot with scattered thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Nakhon Nayok, PrachinBuri, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-27 °C. Maximum temperature 34-37 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thundershowers areas.







During 15 – 16 May, hot. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty wind. Minimum temperature 24-28°C. Maximum temperature 34-38°C. Southeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thundershowers areas. During 17 – 21 May, scattered thundershower. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-36°C. Southwesterly wind 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and about 2 meters in thundershowers areas.











