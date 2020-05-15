Thailand cuts curfew time, allows malls to reopen

BANGKOK – The Center for Covid19 Situation Administration (CCSA) decided to adjust curfew time to 11pm – 4 am and to allow shopping malls to reopen effective on May 17.

In the second phase of relaxations to begin on Sunday, curfew time will be cut by one hour to start at 11 pm and shopping malls will be allowed to reopen from 10 am -8 pm.







More details on types of businesses to reopen and regulations to prevent the spread of the virus will be announced in the Royal Gazette tomorrow.

The CCSA has eased the Covid-19 restrictions as the daily rate of new infections remains at the single digit.

On Friday, the country reported seven new infections of coronavirus. All of them are returnees from Pakistan, arriving on May 7 and placed under state quarantine.

Six of the new cases are male and the other is female. They are aged between 17-31 years old.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the total cases were recorded at 3,025 and no new deaths in 24 hours. The death toll remains at 56.

Out of all cases, 2,854 patients fully recovered and now, 115 cases are being treated in hospitals. (TNA)











