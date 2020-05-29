Pattaya hot and cloudy with widespread thundershowers, heavy rain

Weather Forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Part

Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, PrachinBuri, Sakaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-37 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.







During 29 – 31 May, scattered to fairy widespread thundershowers with gust and isolated heavy rain. During 1 – 4 June, scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-28°C. Maximum temperature 30-36°C. Southwesterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers areas.

















