Thailand reports 11 new Coronavirus cases, all returned from Kuwait

BANGKOK – Thailand on Friday confirmed 11new Covid-19 cases, raising the total to 3,076.

All of the new cases were returnees from Kuwait and were placed under the state quarantine.







Spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said the death toll remained at 57.

The total recovery cases were recorded at 2,945 and 74 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals.

Most Thai returnees from Kuwait are of working age and have mild symptoms or show no symptoms.

He said there are no new locally infected cases and this is good news as the country is going to start the third round of restriction relaxation.

Covid-19 cases totaled to 5.9 million worldwide. The United States had the most cases at 1.7 million and the most deaths at about 100,000.Thailand ranked 77th in the number of Covid-19 cases, said the spokesman. (TNA)











