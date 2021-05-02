Passengers on 7 recent domestic flights to or from Phuket must be tested and quarantined

Authorities have asked 157 passengers on seven recent domestic flights to or from Phuket to take Covid-19 tests and go into quarantine as they were deemed at risk of exposure to passengers who were found to have been infected.

The Phuket Covid-19 information center on Saturday released seating charts showing the seat numbers and rows where passengers at risk were seated on all seven flights. The center urged anyone who had been on the flights to immediately take Covid-19 tests at hospitals near their homes.







The flights are Thai AirAsia flight FD3027 on April 15, Thai VietJet flight VZ401 on April 16, Thai AirAsia flight FD4110 on April 20, Thai Smile flight W285 on April 21, Thai VietJet flight VZ301 on April 23, Thai VietJet flight VZ316 on April 25, and Thai VietJet flight VZ308 on April 26.

Passengers who require further information are being asked to call 094-593-8875 or 062-243-5116. (NNT)



















