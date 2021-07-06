Passenger on Bangkok-Phuket flight infected with COVID-19, all passengers ordered to undergo test

Phuket is on the alert after a passenger, who arrived on the island aboard a Thai Smile flight from Suvarnabhumi international airport in Bangkok on July 1st, was found to be infected with COVID-19.

All the passengers on board flight WE201, which left Suvarnabhumi international airport at 7.04am on July 1st, have been told to report to their nearest hospital or health office for COVID-19 testing.







The provincial administration also issued a statement on Saturday, via its Facebook page, urging those who visited the Central Floresta Phuket and Central Phuket Starbucks branches between June 25th and 29th to report for COVID-19 screening.

At Central Floresta Phuket, those required to undergo tests visited the Starbucks outlet on the ground floor of the mall on June 25th between 12.30pm and 1.50pm, June 27th between 9am and noon, June 28th between 10am and 7pm or on June 29th between 10am to 1pm.







At Central Phuket mall, customers should be tested if they visited Starbucks on the ground floor on June 27th between 1pm and 1.45pm. (NNT)



















