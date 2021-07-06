5-star hotel price pressure crushing Pattaya budget inns

With corporate owners, Pattaya’s five-star resorts have managed to survive the coronavirus pandemic, but their aggressive rate-cutting may put the city’s mid- and budget inns out of business.

Budget hotels away from the beach, such as on Soi Khopai, have cut room rates to 400 baht a night and opened their beds to short-time visitors for just 230 baht. The customers are Thais but even they and their families may not be enough to keep the bargain-basement rooms in business.







On Jomtien Beach Road Soi 14, the 89-room Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel, a three-star hotel previously popular with Chinese tour groups, is offering rooms for 2,500 baht a week, with monthly rates starting 3,990 baht, one month deposit, no kitchen, no sea views, walk-in only or call to book and deposit 038 233 952. Water 100 baht, electricity 7 baht per unit.

But even at those prices, occupancy remains low.







Hotel executives said price pressure from high-end resorts is crushing the mid-tier hotels in Pattaya, as rooms at luxury hotels nearly are the same price these days at three-star accommodations.

The hotel estimates things must turn around in two or three months if it is to survive.



















