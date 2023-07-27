Former PM Thaksin to return to Thailand on Aug 10

Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra announced on her father’s 74th birthday today (July 26) that her father is scheduled to return home on August 10.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra will arrive at Don Mueang airport after having been living overseas in self-imposed exile for 15 years to avoid corruption charges he said politically motivated.







Paetongtarn, one of the three Pheu Thai party’s prime ministerial candidates has posted the message on her Facebook and Instagram accounts that everyone in the family are both happy and concerned, but they always respect the father’s decisions. She asks for blessings to protect the father and hopes he will return home to fulfill his intention to often take his grandchildren to school.







She also said that her father was the prime minister who has been recognized for having the most contributions (to the country) but he faced many adversities. His decision to return home this time is something he has sincerely spoken about since the beginning of last year. (TNA)

















