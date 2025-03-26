Parliament approves Prime Minister’s continued leadership with 319 votes of confidence

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Parliament voted in favor of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra retaining her position, with 319 votes of confidence. The motion of no confidence was rejected by 162 votes, with 7 abstentions and 319 votes supporting her leadership. Notably, four MPs from the Democrat Party abstained from voting, and there was no presence from MP Chalerm Yoobamrung. However, seven defectors from the Thai Sang Thai and Palang Pracharath parties added to the government’s support.







The vote followed a two-day parliamentary session in which MPs discussed the motion against Paetongtarn. Despite the motion not being passed, the session was marked by moments of apology from the Prime Minister for any discomfort caused during the proceedings. Paetongtarn expressed her gratitude by bowing and thanking MPs after the vote, with members of the ruling Pheu Thai Party applauding her.

The final vote count indicated that the government had 322 total votes, but some were absent or unable to vote due to health reasons. The government also lost some votes from the Democrat Party, which saw four members abstain. There were seven defecting votes from opposition parties, contributing to Paetongtarn’s majority.

After the vote, Paetongtarn was seen interacting with fellow ministers and MPs, including members from the Pheu Thai Party and the Bhumjaithai Party. The Prime Minister thanked them personally, acknowledging their support as the parliamentary session concluded. (TNA)



























