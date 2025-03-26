Tragic Accident in Ayutthaya – Three dead after car crashes into motorcycle near U-turn point

AYUTTHAYA, Thailand – A heartbreaking incident occurred when a sedan collided with a motorcycle carrying three people during a U-turn, killing all three victims on the spot at 10:25 PM on March 26. The driver of the sedan claimed the motorcycle suddenly swerved in front of him, leaving him unable to brake in time. The accident took place on Rojana Road, outbound, near the U-turn point at Ban Montree, Khan Ham Subdistrict, Uthai District.

Police were notified of a fatal crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle. He immediately went to the scene with officers from Ayutthaya Rescue and the Ayutthaya Social Relief Association.







Upon arrival, officers found three bodies in the middle of the road: two male victims and one female victim. The bodies showed severe injuries, including deep wounds and extensive head trauma, with blood spread on the ground. Their arms and legs appeared broken. Approximately 500 meters away, a silver Toyota Vios was found severely damaged, with the front of the car smashed and the windshield shattered. Nearby, a blue Yamaha Aerox motorcycle was found, its rear wheel severely bent after being hit.

The driver of the sedan, Thawatchai Namut, 36, from Chaiyaphum Province, claimed that he was driving from a friend’s house in Ayutthaya City, heading to Wang Noi District. Upon reaching the U-turn point, the motorcycle suddenly swerved in front of him, causing him to crash into it. He was unable to brake in time and dragged the motorcycle and the three victims for over 500 meters.



Initial investigations have documented the accident scene, and the driver was taken for a breathalyzer test. He is also being questioned further to determine the true cause of the accident. Investigators found marks indicating that the collision occurred near the U-turn. This area is poorly lit, which might have contributed to the tragic event.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the forensic institute in Pathum Thani for an autopsy, and the authorities are coordinating with the victims’ families to inform them and arrange for the bodies to be returned for religious rites.































