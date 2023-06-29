Senator submits evidences on Pita’s iTV shares to EC

The Senate’s Political Development and Public Participation Committee on Wednesday submitted the evidences related to the allegations that Move Forward Party leader and Prime Minister candidate Pita Limjaroenrat holds shares in iTV, a media company to the Election Commission.

Senator Seri Suwanpanon, the committee chairman and senator Kittisak Rattanawaraha, the deputy chairman, meet Election Commission chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong on Wednesday to hand over the evidences related to the allegations that Mr. Pita holds shares in iTV while applying for office, which is in violation of the Constitution.







Mr Seri said he asked the Election Commission to use its authority and discretion to complete the ruling as fast as possible in order to solve the political arguments. He wanted the issue to be quickly concluded.

Mr Seri also commented about the front runner candidates for the House speaker position between former House Speaker Suchart Tancharoen MP from Pheu Thai party and Padipat Suntiphada MP from Move Forward Party, saying that Suchart has better qualification for the post.







Meanwhile, Mr Kittisak said that the senators who supported Pita for the Prime Minister post would go down to less than five people. He believed tha tmost of the senator would opt to “turn off the switch” which means abstention.

Mr Kittisak added that at the moment, no political parties approached senators for talks recently because the senators have made their decisions and he himself was ready to face the influx of bad comments from social media as he would say that Mr. Pita will definitely miss the Prime Minister post. (TNA)

















