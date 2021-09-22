Parents can opt for inactivated type vaccine instead of mRNA for their children

The Thai government has stated that parents can opt for their children to receive an inactivated type of COVID-19 vaccine instead of Pfizer’s mRNA version.







Deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Traisoranakul said children are scheduled to get a Pfizer jab in the first phase and inactivated vaccines later. However, parents can opt for their children to get an inactivated vaccine in the first phase if they want.



She pointed out that the jab cannot provide full immunity against the virus, but can prevent serious illness and death, adding that students do not need to be vaccinated before schools reopen, but it is advised for safety reasons.







Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said more than 5,000 vulnerable students have registered for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Pfizer program and about 2,000 students have been vaccinated so far. The jabs were being given to teenagers with any of seven chronic conditions who registered from September 6-8. The BMA will expand the vaccination program to all 1 million Bangkok students aged 12-18. The target is to have 70% of them inoculated before schools open next month. (NNT)



























