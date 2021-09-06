Pang Sida National Park in Sa Kaeo, northeastern Thailand, reopens on Sept 6

The Pang Sida National Park reopened on Sept 6 and the number of visitors was limited at 700 per day.

Booncherd Charoensuk, chief of the Pang Sida National Park in Sa Kaeo province, said that after having been closed for over a month due to COVID-19 outbreaks, the national park reopened to welcome daily visitors first and campers had not been allowed in yet.







All water activities were still suspended for the safety of tourists and park officials, he said.

The number of visitors was limited at 700 per day and they were required to comply strictly with disease control measures, Mr. Booncherd said. (TNA)



























