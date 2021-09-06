Pattaya City comes to the rescue of pandemic and flood victims

The recent floods in Pattaya and the surroundings dealt a severe blow to the already suffering residents living in the many outlying communities in Banglamung district.

Most residents in these communities are unemployed because of the economic shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and are finding it practically impossible to bring food for their families.







On September 3, Deputy Pattaya Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya, Asst. Secretary to Pattaya Mayor Damrongkiat Pinitkan and the mayor’s task force visited the citizens of the Mab Pradu community in Soi Khao Talo, where they presented dried food and consumer products.



Concurrently, Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawat, Deputy City Manager Pramote Tubtim, and Praiwan Aromchuen – advisor to the Pattaya mayor, visited the Sukhumvit Soi 75 community, where they also distributed dried food and consumer goods to flood-inflicted unemployed residents of the neighborhood.

































