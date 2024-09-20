Paetongtarn stresses economic benefits from tourism reach all parts of the country

BANGKOK, Thailand – A recent meeting was held to discuss strategies for boosting Thailand’s tourism sector in the coming year.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra emphasized the importance of ensuring that economic benefits from tourism reach all parts of the country. She called for a comprehensive plan that addresses both domestic and international tourism.



In response, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), announced that TAT will submit its detailed tourism promotion plan to the Prime Minister within the next one to two weeks. This plan will include measures to enhance tourist experiences beyond existing initiatives, such as the visa-free program. TAT is also exploring the introduction of a cashless payment system that integrates with tourists’ home countries to facilitate easier spending in Thailand.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need for nationwide economic stimulation by year-end, pointing to Thailand’s strong global tourism rankings as evidence of the country’s growing popularity. She emphasized that safety and security for tourists remain top priorities to boost confidence in Thailand as a travel destination.







Thapanee also mentioned the possibility of revisiting successful initiatives like the “We Travel Together” program and the “Half-Half” co-payment scheme to further stimulate tourism. According to Thapanee, Minister of Tourism and Sports Sorawong Thienthong is open to adjusting existing programs to better meet the needs of both businesses and tourists.

As Thailand enters its high tourism season, the focus will remain on achieving the government’s goals for tourist arrivals and revenue. With tourist numbers already approaching 25 million, the target of 30-35 million tourists by year-end seems achievable.

TAT is concentrating on key markets such as China, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and Russia, while also expanding into new markets like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Additionally, strong growth in tourism is being seen in Saudi Arabia, Laos, Vietnam, Europe, and the U.S. (NNT)





































