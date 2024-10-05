Paetongtarn determined to establish Thailand as food hub for the Middle East

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Commerce has announced its support for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s policy to establish the country as a food hub for the Middle East. At the recent Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit, the prime minister presented a food security proposal, positioning Thailand as a strategic supplier to the region amid concerns over instability and potential shortages. The proposal has garnered interest from several Middle Eastern nations, including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman, which see Thailand as a reliable source of agricultural products and ready-to-eat preserved foods.



Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has been engaging in discussions with these countries’ economic ministers to strengthen food security and trade cooperation. During meetings with representatives from the UAE and Oman, the minister stressed Thailand’s capacity to produce, store, and deliver food products to Middle Eastern markets within 24 hours, ensuring uninterrupted supply chains. The UAE, Thailand’s top trading partner in the region, expressed its intention to expedite Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations to enhance bilateral trade relations.







Thailand’s food production and high-quality halal products have attracted interest from Middle Eastern investors. Oman commended Thailand’s progress in the digital economy and AI adoption, and discussions centered on expanding trade relations and encouraging Omani businesses to invest in Thailand’s agricultural and food sectors. The talks also included the possibility of establishing a bilateral investment protection agreement to boost investor confidence.

The Commerce Ministry has committed to building on these discussions to reaffirm Thailand’s position as a key food supplier to the region. With increasing demand for reliable food sources, the ministry plans to deepen collaborations with Middle Eastern nations to strengthen food security and promote Thailand’s role as a hub for agricultural exports. (NNT)





































