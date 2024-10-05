‘155th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’ commemoration at UNCC in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – Ms. Sasirit Tangulrat, Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, attended the commemoration ceremony of the International Day of Non-Violence as Chief Guest at United Nations Conference Centre (UNCC) in Bangkok on 2 October. Participants included Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP and H.E. Mr. Nagesh Singh, Ambassador of India to Thailand, and the diplomatic corps.



On this occasion, the Director-General delivered remarks commemorating the 155th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, an advocate of the principle of non-violence for building peace, promoting tolerance, and respecting human dignity. The Director-General also stressed that Thailand places great importance on the principle of non-violence as a foundation of its national policy. In addition, Thailand’s candidacy for the Human Rights Council for the term 2025-2027 reaffirms the commitment to advancing human rights, both domestically and internationally. (MFA)





















































