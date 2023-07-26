Pa thong ko named fifth best street food sweet in the world

TasteAtlas, the renowned food website, released its rankings for street food desserts. Topping the list at number one with a rating of 4.8 points is the Portuguese delicacy pastel de nata.

However, Thai street food fares just as well, showcasing its culinary prowess. The delectable Thai snack pa thong ko secured the fifth spot, earning a highly commendable rating of 4.6 points.







“Mango sticky rice,” a Thai favorite, also claimed the 11th position with a rating of 4.4 points. Further down the rankings, Thailand’s “fried banana” stood at 45th place, with a rating of 3.8 points. Lastly, “sticky rice in bamboo,” or khao lam, achieved a respectable position at 48th, with a rating of 3.7 points. With such strong showings in the rankings, the Thai culinary scene continues to captivate taste buds worldwide. (NNT)

















