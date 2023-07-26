New tourism direction released to create meaningful experiences for foreign tourists

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadireck disclosed that foreign tourism in Thailand has seen a significant rise, especially in visitors from East Asia and Europe. The country is projected to host over 15 million international tourists by the end of July 2023, thanks to academic semester breaks in various regions worldwide. The improved situation is in line with Thailand’s drive toward a meaningful travel experience, along with highlighting sustainability, health, and wellness on the world travel stage.







Ratchada stated that the “Amazing Thailand Health and Wellness: New Chapters, New Experience” campaign is an example. The campaign has been launched by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to promote valuable health and wellness tourism by promoting the products and service standards, now that Thailand has established itself globally as a leading sustainable wellness destination. TAT anticipates total expenditure of over 20 million baht resulting from the health and wellness program by September 2023.







TAT has also set its plan to stimulate responsible tourism by creating a “new ecosystem” in five dimensions: (1) Travel with Care, (2) Fair Income, (3) Encourage Identity & Biodiversity, (4) Expand Cooperation with Global Partners, and (5) Digital Content. (NNT)

















