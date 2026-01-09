Overseas voter registration jumps 21% as Thais abroad gear up for February election

BANGKOK, Thailand – Registration for Thailand’s overseas voting has surged by more than 21% compared to the previous election, with nearly 140,000 Thais living abroad signing up to cast their ballots, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Official data showed 139,535 people registered between Dec. 20 and Jan. 5 for the upcoming general election, up from 115,227 in 2023. The figures reflect growing political engagement among the Thai nationals living abroad ahead of the national vote scheduled for February.







Australia, the United States, and Japan saw the highest numbers of applicants, followed by the United Kingdom and Germany, according to Nikorndej Balankura, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs places the utmost importance on organizing and facilitating the voting process to ensure Thais abroad can fully exercise their rights through various methods, including polling booths, postal ballots, and mobile voting units, said Nikorndej.



In addition to the general election, 95,660 people registered to vote in a concurrent national referendum.

The Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) has designated Jan. 19-30 as the period for overseas voting. (TNA)



































