PM2.5 warning issued ahead of Children’s Day as pollution set to worsen next week

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Pollution Control Department (PCD) issued a health warning on Friday as PM2.5 dust levels are expected to rise across several regions, coinciding with National Children’s Day celebrations on Jan. 10.

Officials are urging parents to monitor air quality reports before taking children outdoors, as stagnant weather conditions threaten to trap pollutants through next week.







The PCD reported that while national air quality remained mostly within safe limits as of Friday morning, several areas have already reached “orange” levels, indicating air quality that is beginning to affect health.

Impacted areas include five districts in Bangkok, as well as the provinces of Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Nakhon Phanom, and Yasothon.

Forecasts suggest a significant spike in pollution between Jan. 13–16 due to poor air circulation and low wind speeds, particularly in the Bangkok, its surrounding provinces and Upper Central Thailand.

In response to the health risks, the Center for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) has advised families to prioritize indoor activities or choose locations close to home.

Authorities are recommending the use of public transportation to reduce traffic emissions and advising the public to wear protective masks when outdoors. Real-time air quality monitoring remains available to the public via the official Air4Thai website and mobile application. (TNA)



































