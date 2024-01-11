PM greets foreign tourists at Chang Puak street food market in Chiang Mai

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrived in Chiang Mai, taking a stroll through the city’s renowned street food area ahead of intensive agenda.

During his visit, the Prime Minister engaged in discussions with Jatuporn Burutpat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and Buakaw Banchamek, a famous Thai kickboxer.







Prime Minister Srettha revealed that his discussions with the Permanent Secretary included topics such as pigeon racing competitions, proposing to incorporate them as part of Thailand’s soft power initiatives.

The Prime Minister expressed his fortune in meeting Buakaw, who was in Chiang Mai for a boxing training session, leading to a conversation about elevating the status of Thai boxing as a significant element of Thailand’s soft power, receiving various suggestions in this regard.







Afterward, the Prime Minister visited the Chang Puak street food market in the capital district, where he greeted both Thai citizens and foreign tourists. He expressed his enjoyment in visiting markets, a habit he maintains even after taking office.

The Prime Minister’s agenda in Chiang Mai includes addressing the air pollution situation, transportation issues of the province, and promoting tourism, among other key topics. (NNT)







































