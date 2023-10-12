Buddhist monk brings joy and nourishment to Phan Thong community

PATTAYA, Thailand, – In a heart-warming display of generosity, Phra Khru Sangkharak Suraya Thirasutho, abbot of Wat Woraphot Sangkhawat temple in Phan Thong district of Chonburi took it upon himself to uplift the community spirits by distributing fresh vegetables to their neighbourhood.







The monk together with his disciples filled a mobile cart with an array of fresh produce, creating a colourful and nutritious bounty. Loaded with their generous gifts, the group embarked on a journey through the community, announcing their presence through a megaphone: “Fresh vegetables! We’re giving away free vegetables today!” The simple announcement sparked joy in the hearts of local residents.







Gratitude flowed from the community members who received the selfless offerings. This wasn’t the first time the temple had reached out to support the locals; in the past, they distributed eggs to every household. This time, the monk brought fresh vegetables capable of sustaining recipients for up to two days, offering much-needed relief from daily living expenses.







The abbot said that the vegetables were generously provided by local vendors. Feeling compelled to share this abundance with their neighbours, the monk exemplified the spirit of community support. The temple’s mobile cart became a vessel of happiness and nourishment, bringing both essentials and smiles to the doorsteps of residents in Phan Thong.















