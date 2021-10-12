Koh Samui relaxes COVID-19 controls for Thai visitors

Authorities on Koh Samui will require Thai visitors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and not additionally demand their antigen tests.

Ratchaporn Poolsawadee, president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, said Koh Samui’s disease control committee and the governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand agreed to impose the measure on the tourist island on Oct 15.







According to Mr. Ratchaporn, visitors will be required to show either full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative antigen test result within the past seven days instead of showing both as earlier required. The new measure will start simultaneously with the third phase of the We Travel Together tourism promotion program.





Meanwhile, foreign tourists who arrive from Phuket will not be quarantined. They will not face repeated paperwork or extra quarantine costs and can visit tourist attractions on Koh Samui at will right away.

Bangkok Airways and local hoteliers offer considerable discounts especially for long-stay visitors who may be interested in working or attending online classes from their hotels on Koh Samui. (TNA)





























