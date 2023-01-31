Over 3,000 European tourists on Mein Schiff 5 visit Koh Samui for sightseeing and shopping

The luxury liner Mein Schiff 5 recently arrived in Koh Samui, bringing over 3,000 tourists to visit the island for sightseeing and shopping. The one-day trip, which began on Saturday (28 Jan), is expected to have generated an estimated 10 million baht for the island’s tourism industry.

According to Koh Samui Mayor Chayapon Intarasupa, the 3,000 guests of Mein Schiff 5 arrived at Nathon Pier on small boats as the ship approached the island. The ship carried European tourists who had begun their journey in Singapore, before proceeding to Vietnam and then to Koh Samui for a one-day visit on Saturday.







The mayor said visitors went sightseeing at various tourist locations on the island, such as the Hin Ta Hin Yai rock formation, Na Muang Waterfall, local temples and the island’s scenic beaches. They were also able to attend lunar New Year ceremonies of local Thai-Chinese ethnic communities, as well as observe prayers to spiritual entities protecting the island for good fortune.







Authorities and businesses have been instructed to accommodate tourists and ensure their safety. Operators were meanwhile reminded to provide good services and avoid taking advantage of guests as they enjoyed sightseeing, eating seafood, getting massages and shopping for souvenirs throughout the island.

Mayor Chayapon estimated that their arrival on Saturday generated at least 10 million baht in tourism revenue. (NNT)



























