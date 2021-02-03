Over 11 million Thai employees in pipeline to receive 7,000-baht money transfer

BANGKOK – People registered in the social security system are in the pipeline to be eligible to receive the 7,000-baht money transfer under the Rao Chana (We Win) scheme.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said over 11 million employees under Section 33 of the Social Security Act have their salaries cut by employers without receiving any financial relief from the government.

He said the issue is being deliberated by the Finance Ministry and the ministry is also considering including low-income civil servants to be eligible for the government’s financial aid. (NNT













