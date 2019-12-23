OTOP goods being promoted as New Year gifts

BANGKOK – Various agencies have begun promoting One Tambon, One Product (OTOP) goods, as well as products made by university and school students as New Year gifts.

Chiang Rai Vocational College (CVC) organized a festival introducing cookies and cakes made by its aspiring hospitality workers for a 16th year. All the goods were made for the “ChompooPantip” brand, which was started to provide students with real life working opportunities along with revenue. The college’s 15 departments, which run 108 career courses, are all showcasing their work at the festival, running until December 28.

OTOP makers in Loei province are holding a similar event, promoting their goods as New Year gifts. Products being featured include macadamia nuts from Na Haeo and PhuRua districts, candied coconut from Chiang Kan district, coffee from PhuRua and Na Duang districts, handmade textiles from Wang Saphung district, rice cookies from Muang Loei district and herbal drinks from Dan Sai district.

The Governor of Loei, ChaiwatChuenkosum, is inviting all residents to pick up gift baskets from the province’s community producers, pointing out the revenue will enrich the villages and enhance their economies.

In the southern border province of Yala, the provincial community development office is to hold an OTOP Gift Basket Sales Week between December 23 and 27, 2019, assembling products from eight districts of the province. A selection of major products, worth 800, 1,000, 1,200 and 1,500 baht, will be touted. Information can be found by calling 073-212075 or visiting the office’s Facebook page.