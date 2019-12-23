Deputy PM Wissanu attends opening of bridge in Uthai Thani

UTHAI THANI – The Deputy Prime Minister, Prof. Dr. WissanuKrea-ngam, has presided over the opening of a bridge over Angwa canal in Uthai Thani province.

The new bridge was built to ensure the safety of commuters, as a makeshift bridge over Angwa canal in Kaen Makrut subdistrict was in a very poor condition. A budget of 4,655,000 baht was allocated for its construction, after the provincial administration submitted a proposal to Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu. Construction took 240 days and was completed on October 21 this year.

The new bridge will benefit the agricultural and tourism sectors as well as some 2,000 villagers in Kaen Makrut subdistrict. It will also benefit local officials, such as the Huai Kha Khaeng forest protection unit, and tourists. Kaen Makrut subdistrict, known for its cool weather, welcomes 100,000 tourists annually.

The Deputy Prime Minister also viewed an exhibition of the royal projects carried out in KaenMarut and a winter botanical garden in Uthai Thani.