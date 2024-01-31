Online seller of new type of illegal drug ‘Lean’ arrested in Bangkok

The cyber police arrested a gang of teenagers producing a new type of narcotic, which they mixed and sold online. Authorities have issued a warning about the dangers of this substance, emphasizing that its consumption can lead to life-threatening respiratory issues.

The crackdown came after receiving complaints from the public about online sales of a new type of narcotics, known as ‘Lean’ through a Facebook account with over 5,000 followers.







Upon further inspection, it was revealed that ‘Lean’ is a product widely favored by young people seeking a state of intoxication. They often share formulas within their peer groups, mixing various substances for consumption.

Subsequently, the police obtained search warrants from the court and conducted searches at two locations in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem district.

At the first location, the police found Mr. Ronnarong, 33 who was in charge of the house. The search yielded the product labeled ‘LEAN KINGDOM 69’, along with equipment used in the manufacturing process and various ingredients, including 148 tablets of Clonaril, 150 tablets of Convulsil and 29 bottles of allergy relief syrup.







At the second location, Mr. Sitthipon, the person in charge of the house, was found. The search revealed packaging materials, stickers, and paper boxes used for the product “LEAN KINGDOM 69.” These items were seized as evidence for further legal proceedings.

Mr. Ronnarong said that he was just an employee of Mr. Noraseth, the owner of the Facebook page, for over a year. His role involved taking orders from customers, mixing substances into the beverage product ‘LEAN KINGDOM 69’, bottling it, and then sending it to customers through private courier services.







The product was sold at prices ranging from 100 to 150 baht per bottle, depending on the order quantity, with an average monthly sales volume of several hundred bottles.

The police have charged him with possession of substances under Category 4 without authorization under the Narcotics Act and selling prescription drugs without authorization.







In addition, Aranya Theppitak, the director of the Complaint and Enforcement Management Center under the Public Health Ministry warned that the substance seized contains ingredients affecting the central nervous system.

Consumption may cause drowsiness, and in large quantities or when combined with alcoholic beverages, it can intensify the effects, potentially leading to respiratory failure or even death.

She urged the public to report any beverages suspected of containing these substances to the emergency hotline 1556. (TNA)































