Court rules Move Forward party’s action deemed to overthrow constitutional monarchy

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the Move Forward party’s plan to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code or the lese majeste law was tantamount to overthrow the democratic regime of the government with the King as the head of state.

The court found the party’s campaign promise to amend the country’s strict royal insult law is unconstitutional and ordered the party to stop the plan.







The petition was filed by a lawyer Theerayut Suwankesorn, asking the court to rule whether the MFP election campaign last year under the leadership of Pita Limjaroenrat violated the Section 49 which prohibits people from using their right and freedom to overthrow the monarchy and whether the party should be ordered by the court to stop trying to amend Section 112.

The royal insult law carries penalties of up to 15 years for each charge under Section 112. (TNA)



































