Bail denied for policeman raping schoolgirl in Yasothon

A court has denied bail for a deputy inspector at the Patiew Police Station in Yasothon Province, who has been charged with raping a grade 11 schoolgirl after she was unable to pay a 2000-baht fine for riding a motorcycle without a license and a helmet. The student was subsequently taken to a deserted room of the nearby informal education office where she was sexually assaulted.

The deputy inspector confessed to the crime which took place on Jan 29 at 10 a.m. The victim and her parent filed the complaint at the Patiew police station on the same day and the female student underwent medical examination at hospital.







The suspect was dismissed from his job and remains in custody pending further legal action. The accused officer was denied bail by the court due to the seriousness of the alleged offenses and concerns about potential flight or tampering with evidence.

He has been charged with committing an indecent act against a minor aged over 15 but less than 18 years old and raping the girl through the use of force and intimidation. (TNA)































