Ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza escalates humanitarian concerns

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza has escalated humanitarian concerns, with the United Nations warning of a potential famine in the Palestinian territory. The UN Security Council is set to vote on a resolution aimed at improving aid delivery to Gaza without including a ceasefire clause.

Intensive diplomatic efforts are in progress to establish a ceasefire in what is described as the most severe conflict in Gaza to date. The war began on October 7 with an attack by Hamas militants on Israel, leading to significant casualties on both sides. Israeli forces have since launched a combination of aerial and ground assaults on Gaza, resulting in the deaths of over 20,000 people, mostly civilians.







The humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire, with almost 2 million people displaced and struggling for basic needs like food, water, and medical supplies. The UN highlights an imminent risk of famine in the region. Israel recently allowed aid through the Kerem Shalom crossing, but a recent Israeli strike has temporarily halted this aid movement.







Internationally, there is growing pressure on Israel to mitigate civilian harm, especially with the US being a major military aid provider to Israel. Meanwhile, efforts for a truce have seen limited success, with a brief ceasefire facilitated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US resulting in a prisoner exchange but no lasting peace.

The conflict has raised concerns of a broader regional escalation, with incidents reported across the Lebanon border and disruptions in Red Sea shipping due to attacks by Iran-backed Yemeni rebels. A coalition led by the US has been formed to safeguard this critical maritime route. (NNT)





























