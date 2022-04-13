Happy Songkran, the Thai New Year – Stay home, stay safe and ‘Self Clean Up’

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-O-cha has advised the public to prepare themselves with the “Self Clean Up” measures before traveling back to their hometown during Songkran Holiday.

The measures include three parts:

(1) People in Group 608 [elderly persons aged 60 years and above, people with seven underlying health issues (diabetes, chronic kidney disease, obesity, cancer, chronic respiratory disease, cardiovascular diseases, and cerebrovascular disease), and pregnant women who are in the gestational age 12 weeks or more] have been advised to get vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine or a booster dose;



(2) The public should follow the Universal Prevention measures by wearing a mask, keeping a proper distance, frequently washing their hands, and avoiding touching their face;

(3) And those who come back from their hometown should do self-observation for seven days and test with ATK if they have suspicious symptoms, and they should apply the work-from-home measure as appropriate. (PRD)





































