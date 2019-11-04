ONCB discusses upgrading solutions to drug problem in Golden Triangle

BANGKOK – The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has discussed upgrading solutions to the drug problem in the Golden Triangle with China and Myanmar, with a focus on preventing chemicals and substrates from entering the production sites.

ONCB Secretary General Niyom Termsrisuk said today the bilateral meeting on drugs between Thailand – China, and Thailand – Myanmar at the end of last month, reviewed cooperation on drug prevention and suppression. The three countries agreed that the spread of synthetic drugs has been more prevalent in the Greater Mekong Subregion and the Asian region.

Therefore, it has become necessary to upgrade and enhance the ability to suppress drug trafficking in every quarter, prevent the substrates and chemicals from entering the Golden Triangle area which is considered an important source of production, enhance the efficiency of drug detection and exchange information on the analysis of the characteristics of drugs.

One important conclusion from the meeting is that Thailand, China and Myanmar will upgrade their cooperation on solving drug use problems in the Golden Triangle area in terms of suppression, prevention and rehabilitation. The three countries will also focus on preventing the substrates used in the production of drugs from entering the production sites. China and Myanmar are two of the six countries that have participated in the Safe Mekong action plan and the Golden Triangle blockade action plan. From November 13-15, 2019, the ONCB will host a senior staff meeting and a ministerial meeting under the seven-party memorandum of understanding to express the partner countries’ commitment to solving drug problems in the Greater Mekong Sub-region to effectively reduce the impact of drug problems in a sustainable manner.