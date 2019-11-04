Andrew Purdie unstoppable

PSC Pattaya Links Golf Society

Friday, Nov. 1 Khao Kheow C+A Stableford

The weather forecast for this day was for plenty of rain but cooler temperatures. Well, almost correct, as we certainly had a much cooler day than for a long time, very pleasant indeed. However, although grey and overcast for the entire round, there was, thankfully, no rain. A perfect day for golf.

What is a perfect round of golf? We are not sure, but big hitting Andrew Purdie, in red hot form right now, is coming close.

Following on from his great 44 points at Burapha two days ago, he has continued in that vein to score 42 points to once again lead the field and win the A flight. Let’s not forget, his handicap is (maybe now was) just #9.

Running a close second on a high scoring day was Joe Liffey, playing his second game with Links, scoring 41 points.

Kevin McEntee reckons he is going to have a Green Jacket made for himself as he can’t seem to win one, even with really good scores. Today he was third with 39 points.

Francis McGuigan has been having some good games recently and took fourth spot on a countback with 37 points to edge Grant Pride out of a place.

It’s hard to believe that Tom Herrington could be in B flight but his handicap says that he is. He won the flight nicely with a score of 40 points.

Barry Horman was a regular “wig” wearer a week or two ago but now is having a big reversal of form to take second spot with 38 points.

Matt Cronin has just returned to Pattaya and did well with 36 points for third, while Barry’s travelling buddy, John Evans, has also found form and took fourth with 35 points.

Near pins: Matt Doyle (A flight), Joe Liffey (A flight), John Evans (B flight), Stu Thompson (B flight).

A Flight (0-16)

1st Place – Andrew Purdie (9) – 42 pts

2nd Place – Joe Liffey (16) – 41 pts

3rd Place – Kevin McEntee (10) – 39 pts

4th Place – Francis McGuigan (16) – 37 pts c/back

B Flight (17+)

1st Place – Tom Herrington (17) – 40 pts

2nd Place – Barry Horman (25) – 38 pts

3rd Place – Matt Cronin (19) – 36 pts

4th Place – John Evans (25) – 35 pts

Best Front Nine (non-winners) Darren Beavers 22 pts

Best Back Nine (non-winners) Wayne Peppernell 20 pts

Guy Stewart has had some adventures in the past couple of weeks, having been to Cambodia and Vietnam on golf trips. He’s lost things, injured himself and had an interesting haircut. It was thought that the “wig” would cover the haircut for a short while.

Mick Dunning had to survive a countback for the worst nine hole score to wear the “silly hat”.

Khao Kheow was in excellent condition again, with fairways having some run and greens playing truly and with good pace. Once again the tee boxes are having some renovations and some were a bit scruffy, but, as can be seen by the good scoring, it was a day out enjoyed by all thirty four players.