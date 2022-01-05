Omicron cases in Thailand exceed 2,000; Bangkok tops the list

There were 2,062 Omicron cases in 54 provinces, according to the Department of Medical Sciences.

Announcing the figures, Dr Supakit Sirilak, the director-general of the department, said that Bangkok had the most cases at 585 including seven local infections, followed by Kalasin with 233 cases including 231 local infections, Roi Et completely with 180 community infection cases, Phuket with 175 cases including 17 local infections, Chonburi with 162 cases including 70 local infections and Samut Prakan with 106 cases including 18 local infections.







Omicron cases formed 20% of all new infections while the Delta variant accounted for about 80%, Dr Supakit said.

He also said there were two sub-variants of Omicron namely B.1.640.1 and B.1.640.2 which avoided antibodies but conventional treatment and disease control measures could curb them. Mutation was normal for virus, he said.



Studies in Africa found that 14 days after Omicon infection, some people raised their antibodies by 14-15 times for the variant and their antibodies for the Delta variant increased by four times no matter whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. (TNA)



























