Oil tanker fire near Bangkok put under control

One person went missing and another three were injured when an oil tanker caught fire and exploded at IRPC Port on Suksawat 45 Road in Phra Pradaeng district at 9am.

The impact also damaged many houses in a wide radius. Firefighters already controlled the blaze but officials concerned were cordoning off the scene for public safety.



The incident happened to the tanker named Smooth Sea 2 HSD 1.3 /G91 1.8. The missing victim reportedly jumped into water.

IRPC chief executive officer Chavawalit Tippawanich said the oil tanker belonged to a contractor responsible for transporting diesel and petrol from IRPC’s refinery in Rayong province to its storage facility in Phra Pradaeng, Samut Prakan, near Bangkok.







The fire happened after the tanker had completely unloaded oil to the oil terminal. Officials concerned were investigating the cause, he said. (TNA)



































