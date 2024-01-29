Heat wave hits Red Cross Youth ceremony in Bangkok

Extreme heat led to 35 students and teachers fainting at the annual Red Cross Youth ceremony held at the Suphachalasai National Stadium in Pathum Wan district on Saturday (Jan 27).

The ceremony, attended by Education Minister Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob, saw a large turnout with 10,000 participants, including members of the Red Cross Youth from across the country. The 102nd edition of this event featured various activities, such as a vow ceremony and a parade competition in four categories, with numerous schools participating. However, the combination of the heat and the event’s packed schedule resulted in 35 attendees fainting. Volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation were called in to assist and transport patients to the hospital.







In light of these events, the Education Minister has instructed that the ceremony’s duration be shortened in the future to ensure the health and safety of the participants. Pathum Wan police have initiated an investigation into the incident, noting that ambulances were prepared by the organizer in advance.

The Red Cross Youth ceremony is an annual event marking the establishment of the Red Cross Youth operation in Thailand in 1922. The ceremony at the Suphachalasai National Stadium is part of a series of events held on January 26-27, including online activities hosted by the Education Ministry from January 25-31. (NNT)



































