Officials detect new date-rape drug Flualprazolam from seized pills

Health officials have discovered for the first time in Thailand that Flualprazolam is being smuggled into the country. This emerging psychoactive substance is believed to have been sold as a fake prescription drug, while scientists have warned people about the tranquillization property of this drug that could enable criminals to abuse victims.

The Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) has announced the detection of a novel psychoactive substance Flualprazolam smuggled into the country as a fake prescription drug.







The Flualprazolam pills seized by the officials come in light orange color, with the letters Erimin and number 5 embossed on each side. This branding seems to imitate the hypnotic and sedative drug Nimetazepam, which is sold under the brand name Erimin.

DMS Director General Dr. Supakit Sirilak said tests performed at the Regional Medical Sciences Center 12 in Songkhla confirmed the presence of Flualprazolam in these pills.







Alprazolam is a tranquilizer better known for its brand name Xanax, while Flualprazolam, the substance found in these pills, is a fluorinated analog of alprazolam. It is a modification of the Benzodiazepines or “Benzos” class of drugs. Drugs in this class are being called date-rape drugs when used illicitly, due to their tranquilizing effects. Unlike Alprazolam, which is being used legally for the treatment of anxiety disorders and other symptoms, Flualprazolam is considered a modified drug that is used only for illicit purposes.

Given no usage of Flualprazolam in the medical field, Dr. Supakit said the effects of Flualprazolam on the body are not fully understood. Flualprazolam is expected to cause the same sedative effects as Alprazolam, with fast onset and lasting effects between 6 and 14 hours. Consumption of these substances can induce sleep, unconsciousness, or even death.

Flualprazolam is considered a novel psychoactive substance, classified in Schedule 1 of Thailand’s psychotropic substance list. Possession, sale, and usage of Flualprazolam are strictly prohibited under Thai law. (NNT)













