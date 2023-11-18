41 Thais repatriated from conflict zone in Myanmar

Thailand has coordinated with Myanmar to repatriate 41 Thai nationals who had fled the conflict in the northern Shan State of Myanmar. Initially taken to Kengtung by the Wa army, they were later coordinated for return through Thai authorities, crossing back into Thailand in Mae Sai district. The group has been anticipated to arrive in Myanmar’s border town of Tha Khi Lek at around 10:00 am on November 18.







These individuals, considered war refugees, are not facing legal action for entering Myanmar. Upon their return, the Third Army Region of Thailand arranged accommodations at Mengrai Maharaj Camp, where they received lodging, medical care, and food from the Tak Special Forces and other related units.

The repatriation process, overseen by Col Natee Thimsen, commander of the Tak Special Forces, was delayed due to Myanmar’s internal investigation concerning their stay in the remote Kokang region.







The conflict in the Kokang Self-Administered Zone involved the Kokang Army (MNDAA), the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), the Arakan Army (AA), and the Myanmar government forces. Most of the repatriated Thais originated from Laukkai, the main town in Kokang, and had moved to Special Region 2 (United Wa State) before being handed over to the Myanmar military.

Efforts continue for the repatriation of at least 240 other Thai nationals still stranded in Shan State. (NNT)



























