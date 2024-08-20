Off-duty police officer dies after being hit by speeding truck while assisting at accident scene

LOEI, Thailand – A tragic accident occurred in the late hours of August 17 on the Loei-Chiang Khan Road, claiming the life of an off-duty police officer. Sergeant Major Police Officer Patipan Utthaboon, aged 28, from Phu Ruea Police Station, was attempting to direct traffic to prevent further collisions after encountering a motorcycle accident on the road. Unfortunately, a speeding pickup truck struck him, causing fatal injuries.

CCTV footage captured the moment Sgt. Maj. Patipan was standing and directing traffic when the speeding truck suddenly appeared and hit him with full force, throwing him several meters away. Despite his efforts to assist in the accident, he tragically lost his life on the scene.







The family of Sgt. Maj. Patipan has brought his body back to his hometown in Ban Non Sawang, Nong Khan Subdistrict, Phu Ruea District, for funeral rites on August 20. His father, Police Lieutenant Kitti Utthaboon, Deputy Inspector of Phu Luang Police Station, remains devastated by the loss. He revealed that Sgt. Maj. Patipan was the eldest of three siblings and that on the night of the incident, after finishing his shift, his son had stopped to assist at the scene of the motorcycle accident before being struck as seen in the CCTV footage.

The driver of the pickup truck responsible for the fatal accident attended Sgt. Maj. Patipan’s funeral to express his condolences but has not yet discussed compensation with the family. He is currently facing charges of reckless driving causing death. (TNA)











































