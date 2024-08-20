Heroic students save depressed woman from suicide attempt in Buriram

BURIRAM, Thailand – A group of students is being praised for their quick actions in saving the life of a university student who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into a canal in Buriram City. The incident occurred around 7:00 PM on August 19, when a female student from a well-known university jumped into the ancient Lalom Canal 2, intending to end her life.

Fortunately, students from Buriram College of Agriculture and Technology and Buriram Technical College, who were nearby at the time, noticed the incident and immediately rushed to the scene. Together, they were able to pull the woman from the canal and ensure her safety before calling rescue services to take her to Buriram Hospital.







At the scene, rescuers found a handwritten suicide note from the woman, who identified herself as “Prim.” The note read, “My name is Prim. I have thought this through carefully. Thank you for loving and embracing me. Depression is terrifying.” Below her message, she had written her full name and left her belongings, including a mobile phone, a pair of sandals, and a set of car keys, next to the note.

Surasit Khunkaewphanao, a first-year student from Buriram Technical College, who was one of the rescuers, recounted how he and three friends were sitting about 30 meters away when they noticed the woman, dressed in a university jacket and shorts, sitting alone by the canal. Without speaking to anyone, she suddenly jumped into the water. Surasit, his friends, and other bystanders who were exercising nearby immediately rushed over to help. They were able to pull her from the water, though she was coughing and crying after being saved.

Panadda Ekaram, another student from the College of Agriculture who also assisted, said that she initially heard what sounded like something falling into the water. She thought someone might be fishing, but upon hearing more concerning sounds, she went to investigate and found the woman in distress. Upon discovering the note, Panadda realized the woman was her friend’s older sister, who was in the same class. She quickly contacted her friend and alerted rescue services, who then transported the woman to the hospital. (TNA)

















































