Police investigate actor’s jet ski crash resulting in two deaths on Chao Phraya River

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai police and the Marine Department held discussions on Monday regarding the fatal jet ski accident involving a popular actor, which resulted in two deaths on the Chao Phraya River.

The accident took place near Wat Bang Krachao Nok temple in Samut Prakan province on Aug 17 when Chindanai “QP” Saelim, a well-known series actor and a group of friends had been riding jet skis on the river. His jet ski, carrying his friend and her mother crashed into a long-tail boat with two passengers at around 9 pm.







His friend and her mother were injured while riding the jet ski and were rushed to the hospital. The long-tail boat driver and one passenger were reported missing after the collision. Rescue divers recovered the bodies of the two victims early on August 18, confirming their deaths.

The actor has since expressed deep regret for the incident. He claimed poor visibility and lack of lighting on the long-tail boat contributed to the accident.









Meanwhile, the family of one of the victims, a 44-year-old woman, has been mourning their loss. The woman’s body was transported back to her hometown in Lopburi province where family and friends gathered to pay their respects.

As investigations continue, authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the accident and pinpoint the exact location to establish which police jurisdiction, Bangkok or Samut Prakan, will oversee the case. (TNA)



































