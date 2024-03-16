Number of overstaying Thais during visa-free period in Japan triggers concerns

The Thai government is collaborating with the Japanese embassy to address issues arising from Thai nationals overstaying their visa-free period in Japan. The initiative follows concerns from Japan over the potential misuse of its visa-free policy, which currently allows Thai citizens a 15-day stay and is set to expire in early 2025.

Last year, approximately 1 million Thai tourists visited Japan, with expectations for the number to rise to 1.5 million this year.







Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee recently engaged in discussions with representatives from the Japanese embassy, affirming the Thai government’s commitment to resolving the overstay issue. Measures are being developed in collaboration with various sectors, including the Department of Consular Affairs, to prevent future incidents and educate Thai citizens on the consequences of overstaying.

Efforts are also being made to differentiate between genuine tourists and those seeking employment in Japan, with a focus on legal avenues for Thai workers. The Japanese government has since acknowledged Thailand’s efforts and agreed to consider the proposal put forth by the Thai government to preserve the 15-day visa exemption policy while ensuring respect for each other’s laws and regulations. (NNT)



































