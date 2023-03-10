NSTDA launches Biotec Bioprocessing Facility (BBF) to support demands

A prototype of a biotech factory has been launched by the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) as part of its policy to meet the country’s rising demands from the business sector.

NSTDA Director Chukit Limpichamnong stated that the agency has established the Biotec Bioprocessing Facility (BBF) at Thailand Science Park in Pathum Thani. The facility is designed to support demand for technology, notably the BCG [Bio Economy, Circular Economy, and Green Economy] model, which is the future of Thailand’s economy.







Chukit stated that the BBF’s focus will be related to fermented technologies from microbes such as yeast, fungi, and bacteria, as well as research into genetically modified microorganisms (GMO) and food and feed processing technology. The facility will provide consulting services, technical training, and cooperation with local and international organizations to increase the country’s competitiveness on the global stage.







The NSTDA’s director stated that the agency is developing several projects to utilize biotechnology for business and the public benefit in an effort to utilize Thailand’s biodiverse resources. He stressed the importance of advancing biotechnology as whoever advances this technology first will gain a competitive edge in the international market.

Chukit also noted that the concepts essential to the country’s sustainability are now widely accepted in the worldwide community. He added that advancing these technologies would help boost economic development while also addressing environmental and national sustainability challenges. (NNT)



























