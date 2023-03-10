Energy firms team up for production trial of bio-based transformer oil

BBGI Plc, SCG Chemicals Plc, and QTC Energy Plc have signed a commercial collaboration agreement to develop and manufacture bio-based transformer oil, marking the first production trial of its kind in Thailand.

BBGI President and CEO Kittiphong Limsuwannarot said the results of phase 2 of the bio transformer oil production trial successfully scaled up production capacity from the laboratory level. The trial also evaluated the oil’s significant properties, such as viscosity, dielectric strength, and auto-ignition point, with the results passing the standards required for transformer oil.







SCG Chemicals’ Suracha Udomsak added that all parties involved in the project are committed to innovating chemical products for sustainability by adopting BCG economic principles and following mega-trends as a framework to develop products and services.

Meanwhile, Poonphiphat Tantanasin, CEO of QTC Energy, said the bio transformer oil test results also found its properties are equivalent to the output produced by manufacturers overseas.







The project aligns with the government’s BCG economy efforts and measures that promote products made from palm oil under the National Oil Palm Policy Committee, with the aim of stimulating bio transformer oil demand in Thailand. Commercial manufacturing is expected to cut production costs for business owners currently relying on imports. The collaboration is projected to enhance the country’s competitiveness and add value to its crops while distributing wealth across communities and moving development toward sustainability. (NNT)



























