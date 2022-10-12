Northern Thailand observes lower temperatures, southern region still braces for rainfalls

The weather in the upper regions of Thailand is starting to change from the rainy season to winter, with lower temperatures and less rain now being observed.

In a weather report, the Thai Meteorological Department says a moderate high-pressure system has moved southward over Thailand from China, causing a decrease in temperatures and strong winds. The northeastern region can expect a drop in temperature by 2-4 degrees Celsius. The North, the central plain, and the eastern region can expect a 1-3 degrees Celsius drop in temperature.







Meanwhile, a monsoon trough prevailing over Thailand has been pushed southward, causing heavy rains in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chumphon provinces.

Stronger waves and winds are expected in the Gulf of Thailand from today (Oct 12). Sailors are warned to navigate with caution.







The meteorological department is now closely monitoring the development of a low-pressure system east of Vietnam, which could potentially cause more precipitation in Thailand’s northeastern region. (NNT)

































