Khon Kaen residents affected by Ubol Ratana hydropower dam water discharge

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand raises the discharge rate of the Ubol Ratana hydropower dam in Khon Kaen province on Oct 10-12.

EGAT deputy governor Prasertsak Cherngchawano said that the discharge rate would be increased to 54 million cubic meters of water per day during the period as the dam held as much as 3.21 billion cubic meters of water, equivalent to 132% of its capacity.







As the amount of reserved water was rising, EGAT had to discharge it at the rate of 54 million cubic meters per day from Oct 10 to 12 and the level of the Chi River below the dam would be higher, he said.

EGAT reported possible impacts to people and government organizations in all affected provinces beforehand and people were advised to move belongings to higher grounds.







Mr Prasertsak also said that EGAT was distributing 5,500 bags of necessities and 36,000 bottles of drinking water to flood victims in Khon Kaen, Nong Bua Lam Phu and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. (TNA)































