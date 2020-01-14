Northern provinces face toxic haze

CHIANG MAI, Jan 14 (TNA) – Many northern provinces have encountered unhealthy levels of fine particulate matter due to field burning.

Chiang Mai city has been blanketed by smog while the PM2.5 levels were recorded between 54-75 microgrammes per cubic metre in the past 24 hours on average.



Yesterday, Chiang Mai was ranked the world’s ninth worst air quality on AirVisual, a popular application, monitoring the world’s air quality.

The northern meteorological center said cold weather in the morning caused accumulation of the tiny particulate matter in Chiang Mai and Lamphun provinces, surrounded by mountains, which trap pollution.

To alleviate impacts of the hazardous ultra-fine dust, Chiang Mai governor ordered local authorities in 25 districts to issue warning for local residents to wear face masks and refrain from outdoor activities. Burn ban has been enforced strictly until April 30.

Meanwhile, the wildfire control centre in the North under the authority of the 3rd Army Area reported illegal burning, saying the satellite data showed 158 hotspots, mostly located in Tak province. (TNA)